Kansas vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big 12 Tournament
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) will take the court in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12), Friday at 7:00 PM live on ESPN.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-4.5)
|130.5
|-210
|+170
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-4.5)
|130
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Kansas (-5)
|130.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Kansas (-4.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Kansas is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
- In the Jayhawks' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Iowa State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.
- In the Cyclones' 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +800
- Kansas is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) than its computer ranking (seventh-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1300 at the start to +800.
- Kansas has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
