The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) will take the court in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12), Friday at 7:00 PM live on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Kansas is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

In the Jayhawks' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Iowa State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.

In the Cyclones' 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Kansas is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) than its computer ranking (seventh-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1300 at the start to +800.

Kansas has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.