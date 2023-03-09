The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (25-6, 13-5 Big 12) will play the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-13, 7-11 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 3:00 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Kansas vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Kansas has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Jayhawks' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

West Virginia has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Mountaineers games have hit the over 21 out of 32 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Bookmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Jayhawks' national championship odds up from +1300 at the start of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 76th-biggest change.

With odds of +800, Kansas has been given an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship.

