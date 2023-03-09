The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (25-6, 13-5 Big 12) will play the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-13, 7-11 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 3:00 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Kansas vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-4.5) 148.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-4.5) 149.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kansas (-4) 148.5 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

  • Kansas has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Jayhawks' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • West Virginia has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • Mountaineers games have hit the over 21 out of 32 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +800
  • Bookmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Jayhawks' national championship odds up from +1300 at the start of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 76th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +800, Kansas has been given an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship.

