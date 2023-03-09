The No. 8 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) and the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) will look to advance in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday as they square off at 6:00 PM.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
  • Kansas State is 14-7 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • Texas Tech's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Red Raiders score just 0.7 more points per game (69.4) than the Wildcats allow (68.7).
  • Texas Tech has a 10-4 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.
  • Kansas State has an 11-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Red Raiders shoot 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.
  • The Wildcats' 39.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Red Raiders have conceded.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ West Virginia L 67-58 WVU Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Oklahoma L 90-86 Lloyd Noble Center
3/4/2023 Texas L 80-52 Bramlage Coliseum
3/9/2023 Texas Tech - Municipal Auditorium

