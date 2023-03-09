The No. 8 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) and the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) will look to advance in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday as they square off at 6:00 PM.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

Kansas State is 14-7 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Texas Tech's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.

The Red Raiders score just 0.7 more points per game (69.4) than the Wildcats allow (68.7).

Texas Tech has a 10-4 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Kansas State has an 11-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.

The Red Raiders shoot 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats' 39.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Red Raiders have conceded.

Kansas State Schedule