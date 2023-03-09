The TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) are scheduled to match up in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday at T-Mobile Center, with a start time of 9:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Damion Baugh and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Kansas State's Last Game

In its previous game, Kansas State lost to West Virginia on Saturday, 89-81. Its high scorer was Nowell with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 24 4 8 6 0 6 Keyontae Johnson 24 6 2 0 0 4 Cam Carter 13 1 5 1 1 1

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is the Wildcats' top assist man (7.7 per game), and he posts 17 points and 3.5 rebounds. His assist average ranks him third in college basketball.

Keyontae Johnson is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.8 points per game) and rebounder (7), and puts up 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin gives the Wildcats 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Desi Sills is putting up 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the floor.

Cam Carter is posting 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 37.2% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)