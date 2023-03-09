Avalanche vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 9
The Colorado Avalanche (35-21-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8, winners of four straight) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Thursday, March 9 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1.
The Avalanche's offense has totaled 41 goals in their past 10 games, while conceding 25 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into five power-play goals (18.5%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.
Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Thursday's game.
Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)
- Total Pick: Under (8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.3)
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have gone 10-6-16 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 35-21-6.
- In the 21 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-8-3 record (good for 23 points).
- The four times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-1-2 (four points).
- Colorado has finished 3-7-1 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 42 games (30-9-3, 63 points).
- In the 24 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 14-8-2 record (30 points).
- In the 32 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 18-10-4 (40 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 14-11-1 to register 29 points.
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|15th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|10th
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|22nd
|7th
|33.3
|Shots
|32.5
|10th
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|4th
|9th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|24.7%
|5th
|17th
|78.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
