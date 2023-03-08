The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) face off against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (18-13) in the AAC Tournament Wednesday at Dickies Arena, starting at 5:00 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Wichita State vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers' 66.5 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cougars give up.
  • Wichita State is 15-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
  • Houston's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The 65.2 points per game the Cougars record are only 2.7 more points than the Shockers allow (62.5).
  • Houston is 8-7 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
  • When Wichita State allows fewer than 65.2 points, it is 11-3.
  • This year the Cougars are shooting 38.4% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Shockers concede.

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Houston L 62-55 Fertitta Center
3/6/2023 Temple W 71-61 Dickies Arena
3/7/2023 South Florida W 65-53 Dickies Arena
3/8/2023 Houston - Dickies Arena

