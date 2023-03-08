The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) face off against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (18-13) in the AAC Tournament Wednesday at Dickies Arena, starting at 5:00 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wichita State vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Shockers' 66.5 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cougars give up.

Wichita State is 15-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

Houston's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.

The 65.2 points per game the Cougars record are only 2.7 more points than the Shockers allow (62.5).

Houston is 8-7 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

When Wichita State allows fewer than 65.2 points, it is 11-3.

This year the Cougars are shooting 38.4% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Shockers concede.

Wichita State Schedule