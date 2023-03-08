Wednesday's game between the Houston Cougars (14-15) and Wichita State Shockers (18-13) matching up at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Shockers' most recent outing on Tuesday ended in a 65-53 win over South Florida.

Wichita State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 67, Wichita State 60

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 65-53 win on March 7 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-53 over South Florida (No. 38) on March 7

73-65 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 18

69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on February 9

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 8

79-67 at home over Temple (No. 144) on February 25

Wichita State Performance Insights