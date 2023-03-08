Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 8
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (36-29) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Suns have also won three games in a row.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSOK
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 117 - Thunder 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 13.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Thunder's .615 ATS win percentage (40-24-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .523 mark (34-28-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.6% of the time this season (29 out of 65). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (37 out of 65).
- The Suns have a .675 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-13) this season while the Thunder have a .455 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-24).
Thunder Performance Insights
- On offense, Oklahoma City is the second-best squad in the league (118.4 points per game). On defense, it is 20th (116.8 points allowed per game).
- This season the Thunder are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.9 per game.
- The Thunder make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 14th, respectively, in the league.
- Oklahoma City attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.8% are 2-pointers.
