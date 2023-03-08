The Oklahoma City Thunder, Aaron Wiggins included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 137-128 win against the Warriors, Wiggins put up 13 points.

Below, we dig into Wiggins' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Aaron Wiggins Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 6.9 8.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.2 2.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA -- 11.4 12.1 PR 15.5 10.1 11 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.6



Aaron Wiggins Insights vs. the Suns

Wiggins has taken 5.3 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 4.7% and 5.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 4.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

The Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns have conceded 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the league.

The Suns give up 23.3 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Aaron Wiggins vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 19 4 1 1 0 1 1

