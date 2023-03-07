How to Watch the Wichita State vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (26-5) will face off against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (17-13) in the AAC Tournament Tuesday at Dickies Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Wichita State vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers put up an average of 66.6 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 59.1 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 59.1 points, Wichita State is 15-4.
- South Florida has a 23-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Bulls average 8.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Shockers give up (62.9).
- South Florida has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
- When Wichita State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 15-8.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Temple
|W 79-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Houston
|L 62-55
|Fertitta Center
|3/6/2023
|Temple
|W 71-61
|Dickies Arena
|3/7/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Dickies Arena
