The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (26-5) will face off against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (17-13) in the AAC Tournament Tuesday at Dickies Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Wichita State vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Shockers put up an average of 66.6 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 59.1 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 59.1 points, Wichita State is 15-4.

South Florida has a 23-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.

The Bulls average 8.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Shockers give up (62.9).

South Florida has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.

When Wichita State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 15-8.

