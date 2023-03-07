The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (26-5) will face off against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (17-13) in the AAC Tournament Tuesday at Dickies Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wichita State vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers put up an average of 66.6 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 59.1 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 59.1 points, Wichita State is 15-4.
  • South Florida has a 23-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Bulls average 8.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Shockers give up (62.9).
  • South Florida has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
  • When Wichita State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 15-8.

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Temple W 79-67 Charles Koch Arena
3/1/2023 @ Houston L 62-55 Fertitta Center
3/6/2023 Temple W 71-61 Dickies Arena
3/7/2023 South Florida - Dickies Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.