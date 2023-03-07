Wichita State vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the South Florida Bulls (26-5) and the Wichita State Shockers (17-13) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58 and heavily favors South Florida to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Shockers enter this contest following a 71-61 win over Temple on Monday.
Wichita State vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Wichita State vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 73, Wichita State 58
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- On January 18 against the SMU Mustangs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings, the Shockers secured their signature win of the season, a 73-65 victory at home.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.
- The Bulls have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-65 at home over SMU (No. 80) on January 18
- 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on February 9
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 8
- 71-61 over Temple (No. 144) on March 6
- 79-67 at home over Temple (No. 144) on February 25
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game, with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.6 points per game (150th in college basketball) and allow 62.9 per contest (138th in college basketball).
- In AAC games, Wichita State has averaged 4.3 fewer points (62.3) than overall (66.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Shockers are putting up 68.4 points per game, 5.2 more than they are averaging away (63.2).
- At home, Wichita State allows 58.5 points per game. On the road, it concedes 67.6.
- In their past 10 games, the Shockers are averaging 65.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (66.6).
