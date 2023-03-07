Thunder vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (34-31) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34) after losing six road games in a row. The Warriors are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|241.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has played 20 games this season that have had more than 241.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Oklahoma City's matchups this season is 234.8, 6.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Oklahoma City is 40-24-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thunder have been victorious in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|23
|35.4%
|118.0
|236.2
|117.1
|233.7
|232.5
|Thunder
|20
|31.2%
|118.2
|236.2
|116.6
|233.7
|229.8
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Thunder's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- This year, Oklahoma City is 20-14-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-10-0 ATS (.667).
- The Thunder average just 1.1 more points per game (118.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Oklahoma City is 24-6 against the spread and 22-8 overall.
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|31-34
|14-19
|35-30
|Thunder
|40-24
|22-8
|38-26
Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Thunder
|118.0
|118.2
|3
|2
|23-13
|24-6
|25-11
|22-8
|117.1
|116.6
|21
|20
|26-10
|25-8
|28-8
|21-12
