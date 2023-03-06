Wichita State vs. Temple Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Wichita State Shockers (16-13) versus the Temple Owls (11-17) at Dickies Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Wichita State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Shockers head into this game after a 62-55 loss to Houston on Wednesday.
Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Wichita State vs. Temple Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wichita State 65, Temple 64
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 18, the Shockers beat the SMU Mustangs (No. 80 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-65.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Shockers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 96) on February 9
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 8
- 84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 15
- 79-67 at home over Temple (No. 142) on February 25
- 78-69 over Montana (No. 152) on November 25
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers have a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball and are allowing 62.9 per contest to rank 137th in college basketball.
- Wichita State is putting up 62.3 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.4).
- Offensively, the Shockers have performed better at home this year, putting up 68.4 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game away from home.
- Wichita State allows 58.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67.6 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Shockers have been putting up 64.5 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
