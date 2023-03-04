The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the No. 9 Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas is 18-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 146th.

The Jayhawks score 7.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (69).

Kansas has a 24-3 record when allowing fewer than 79 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas is putting up more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (75.5).

The Jayhawks allow 67.9 points per game at home, and 68.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Kansas knocks down fewer triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (36.4%) too.

Kansas Schedule