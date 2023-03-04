Kansas vs. TCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the Kansas Jayhawks (18-10) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (7-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-59 victory for heavily favored Kansas.
The Jayhawks' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 98-93 win over Iowa State.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 74, TCU 59
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks' best win this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 21). The Jayhawks secured the 77-50 win on the road on December 8.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on March 1
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on February 26
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on December 31
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 29
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 77) on January 18
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks put up 73.1 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a +251 scoring differential and outscore opponents by nine points per game.
- Kansas has averaged 2.4 fewer points in Big 12 play (70.7) than overall (73.1).
- In 2022-23 the Jayhawks are scoring 8.4 more points per game at home (76.4) than away (68).
- In 2022-23 Kansas is conceding 4.1 fewer points per game at home (63) than away (67.1).
- The Jayhawks have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 72.3 points per contest, 0.8 fewer points their than season average of 73.1.
