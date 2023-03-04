The Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Kansas State matchup.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Kansas State has compiled a 20-9-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this year.

West Virginia is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 20 out of the Mountaineers' 30 games have gone over the point total.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +3000.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.