Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (22-8) and the Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63, with heavily favored Texas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Wildcats fell in their last game 90-86 against Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Kansas State vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, Kansas State 63

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats beat the No. 7-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83, on November 17, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Kansas State has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 1

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 27) on February 15

63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 22

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on January 4

77-38 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 24

Kansas State Performance Insights