Kansas State vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (22-8) and the Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63, with heavily favored Texas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Wildcats fell in their last game 90-86 against Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Kansas State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 73, Kansas State 63
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats beat the No. 7-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83, on November 17, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.
- Kansas State has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 1
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 27) on February 15
- 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 22
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on January 4
- 77-38 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 24
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +94 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and are allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 281st in college basketball.
- Kansas State's offense has been less productive in Big 12 contests this season, averaging 67.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.4 PPG.
- The Wildcats are posting 75 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.8).
- In 2022-23, Kansas State is allowing 63.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 77.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Wildcats have been putting up 71.6 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 71.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
