Isaiah Joe and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 123-117 loss versus the Lakers, Joe had 15 points.

In this article, we break down Joe's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 9.1 13.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 3.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA 19.5 12.5 18.2 PR 17.5 11.4 16.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 3.2



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 5.8% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Joe's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 116.8 points per game.

The Jazz allow 43.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 17th in the league.

The Jazz allow 24.0 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 21 5 3 1 1 0 1

