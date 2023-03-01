How to Watch the Kansas vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) hit the court against the Iowa State Cyclones (18-8) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET in Big 12 play, aiting on ESPN+.
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones score an average of 75.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 63.0 the Jayhawks allow.
- When Iowa State allows fewer than 72.1 points, it is 14-2.
- When it scores more than 63.0 points, Iowa State is 18-5.
- The Jayhawks average 8.6 more points per game (72.1) than the Cyclones give up (63.5).
- When Kansas totals more than 63.5 points, it is 17-5.
- Kansas' record is 17-6 when it gives up fewer than 75.2 points.
- This season the Jayhawks are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cyclones give up.
- The Cyclones shoot 42.4% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Jayhawks allow.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 86-80
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/22/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 63-45
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-57
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/1/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
