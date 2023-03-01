The Kansas State Wildcats (16-13) will try to break a nine-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners (22-5) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 70.9 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 75.1 the Sooners allow.

Kansas State is 16-12 when giving up fewer than 85.2 points.

Kansas State is 10-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.

The Sooners put up 17.6 more points per game (85.2) than the Wildcats allow (67.6).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 22-3.

Oklahoma's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.

This year the Sooners are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Kansas State Schedule