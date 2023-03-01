How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (16-13) will try to break a nine-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners (22-5) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 70.9 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 75.1 the Sooners allow.
- Kansas State is 16-12 when giving up fewer than 85.2 points.
- Kansas State is 10-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.
- The Sooners put up 17.6 more points per game (85.2) than the Wildcats allow (67.6).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 22-3.
- Oklahoma's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.
- This year the Sooners are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ TCU
|L 75-62
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/22/2023
|Kansas
|W 63-45
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 67-58
|WVU Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/4/2023
|Texas
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
