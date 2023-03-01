How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - March 1
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.
- Kansas State has an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 147th.
- The Wildcats average 7.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Sooners allow (67.6).
- When Kansas State scores more than 67.6 points, it is 16-3.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State is putting up 74.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is playing better offensively, averaging 76.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats have played better in home games this year, giving up 60.9 points per game, compared to 79.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Kansas State is sinking 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (7.3). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (34.3%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Iowa State
|W 61-55
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|Baylor
|W 75-65
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 73-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
