Josh Giddey plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Giddey, in his last action, had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in a 123-117 loss to the Kings.

If you'd like to place a bet on Giddey's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.0 15.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 6.4 Assists 7.5 5.8 5.9 PRA 34.5 29.5 27.5 PR 26.5 23.7 21.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 14.2% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Giddey's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.9.

Conceding 117.9 points per contest, the Lakers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 45.8 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.7 makes per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 35 20 5 6 0 0 0

