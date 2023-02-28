How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 42% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have hit.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 147th.
- The Jayhawks put up 7.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Red Raiders give up (68.7).
- Kansas is 21-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Kansas is scoring 4.1 more points per game (79.6) than it is when playing on the road (75.5).
- Defensively the Jayhawks have been better at home this year, ceding 68.2 points per game, compared to 68.4 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kansas has played better in home games this season, draining 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Baylor
|W 87-71
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/20/2023
|@ TCU
|W 63-58
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/25/2023
|West Virginia
|W 76-74
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/28/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
