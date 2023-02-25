Wichita State vs. Temple Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Charles Koch Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (15-12) matching up with the Temple Owls (10-16) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-63 victory for Wichita State, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Shockers are coming off of a 69-51 loss to SMU in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita State vs. Temple Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wichita State 66, Temple 63
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- The Shockers defeated the SMU Mustangs (No. 76-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 73-65 win on January 18 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Shockers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on February 9
- 84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 15
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 148) on December 8
- 78-69 over Montana (No. 150) on November 25
- 57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 198) on November 19
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers average 66.4 points per game (156th in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per contest (137th in college basketball). They have a +96 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- On offense, Wichita State is tallying 61.6 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (66.4 points per game) is 4.8 PPG higher.
- The Shockers are scoring 67.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.9).
- At home, Wichita State is allowing 10.2 fewer points per game (57.9) than away from home (68.1).
- The Shockers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 64.0 points a contest compared to the 66.4 they've averaged this year.
