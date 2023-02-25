The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 27 games have gone over the point total.

West Virginia has put together a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 28 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +950

+950 Sportsbooks rate Kansas higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).

The Jayhawks have had the 78th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +950.

Kansas has a 9.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.