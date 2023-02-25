Kansas State vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10) and the Kansas State Wildcats (16-12) at WVU Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with West Virginia taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Wildcats enter this game on the heels of a 63-45 win over Kansas on Wednesday.
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: West Virginia 67, Kansas State 66
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats took down the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 6 in the AP's Top 25) on November 17 by a score of 84-83, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 1
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on January 4
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on February 15
- 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 22
- 77-38 over Clemson (No. 71) on November 24
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +107 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 68th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 263rd in college basketball.
- In Big 12 action, Kansas State has averaged 4.6 fewer points (66.8) than overall (71.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Wildcats average 75.0 points per game. Away, they score 60.1.
- Kansas State allows 63.6 points per game at home, and 77.6 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Wildcats are putting up 68.4 points per contest, compared to their season average of 71.4.
