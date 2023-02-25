Saturday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10) and the Kansas State Wildcats (16-12) at WVU Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with West Virginia taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Wildcats enter this game on the heels of a 63-45 win over Kansas on Wednesday.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 67, Kansas State 66

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats took down the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 6 in the AP's Top 25) on November 17 by a score of 84-83, it was their best win of the season thus far.

The Wildcats have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 1

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on January 4

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on February 15

63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 22

77-38 over Clemson (No. 71) on November 24

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas State Performance Insights