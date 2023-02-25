The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma State (-2.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oklahoma State (-2.5) 143 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Oklahoma State (-2.5) 143 -141 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Oklahoma State (-2.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has compiled an 18-9-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-3.
  • Oklahoma State has put together a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Cowboys' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Wildcats have had the 38th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500.
  • With odds of +3500, Kansas State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.