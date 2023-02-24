Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Player Prop Bets: Thunder vs. Suns - February 24
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.
If you'd like to make predictions on Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|31.0
|31.8
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.7
|4.6
|Assists
|5.5
|5.7
|6.2
|PRA
|41.5
|41.4
|42.6
|PR
|36.5
|35.7
|36.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 20.2% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.
- He's taken 2.6 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 105 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.
- The Suns are the fifth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.3 points per game.
- On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Suns have given up 23.6 per game, fifth in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/24/2022
|35
|32
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|12/23/2021
|39
|29
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
