Wednesday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (15-9) versus the Wichita State Shockers (15-11) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Shockers head into this matchup on the heels of an 84-68 win against Tulsa on Wednesday.

Wichita State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Wichita State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 66, Wichita State 58

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers notched their best win of the season on January 18 by claiming a 73-65 victory over the SMU Mustangs, the No. 79-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Wichita State has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on February 9

84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 15

78-69 over Montana (No. 148) on November 25

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 161) on December 8

57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 201) on November 19

Wichita State Performance Insights