Kansas State vs. Baylor: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 21
Tuesday's Big 12 schedule will see the Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) play the Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Kansas State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Kansas State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-2.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-2)
|145.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Baylor (-2.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Kansas State vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
- When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-4.
- Baylor is 14-12-1 ATS this season.
- In the Bears' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 36th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +4000.
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.