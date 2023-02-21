How to Watch Kansas State vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - February 21
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) are traveling to face the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) for a contest between Big 12 foes at Bramlage Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bears have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Kansas State has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 48th.
- The Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Bears allow (69.7).
- Kansas State is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Kansas State is averaging 2.4 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (76.7).
- The Wildcats allow 60.6 points per game at home, and 81.1 away.
- At home, Kansas State drains 6.7 triples per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%) as well.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 71-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 79-65
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/18/2023
|Iowa State
|W 61-55
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
