The No. 9 Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) are traveling to face the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) for a contest between Big 12 foes at Bramlage Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bears have given up to their opponents.

This season, Kansas State has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 48th.

The Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Bears allow (69.7).

Kansas State is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Kansas State is averaging 2.4 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (76.7).

The Wildcats allow 60.6 points per game at home, and 81.1 away.

At home, Kansas State drains 6.7 triples per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%) as well.

Kansas State Schedule