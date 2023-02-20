The Kansas Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Kansas matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas has covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 2 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

TCU is 14-12-1 ATS this season.

A total of 15 out of the Horned Frogs' 27 games this season have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 The Jayhawks were +1300 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1100, which is the 78th-biggest change in the country.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.

