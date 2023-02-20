Kansas vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 20
The Kansas Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Kansas matchup.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-2.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|TCU (-2)
|149.5
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|TCU (-1.5)
|149.5
|-125
|+105
Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Kansas has covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 2 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- TCU is 14-12-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Horned Frogs' 27 games this season have hit the over.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- The Jayhawks were +1300 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1100, which is the 78th-biggest change in the country.
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.
