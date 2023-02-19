Sunday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-8) versus the Oklahoma Sooners (21-4) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Kansas. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Jayhawks suffered a 62-60 loss to West Virginia.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, Oklahoma 74

Kansas Schedule Analysis

When the Jayhawks defeated the Arizona Wildcats (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on December 8 by a score of 77-50, it was their best win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Kansas has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

The Jayhawks have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 36) on December 31

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 29

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 74) on January 18

77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 76) on January 4

78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 76) on February 11

Kansas Performance Insights