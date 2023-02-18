The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) and the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) meet at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no set line.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has gone over in 13 of its 24 games with a set total (54.2%).

The Wildcats' ATS record is 16-8-0 this season.

Kansas State has covered more often than Iowa State this year, sporting an ATS record of 16-8-0, as opposed to the 14-10-0 record of Iowa State.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 75.9 146 68.6 130.2 140.5 Iowa State 70.1 146 61.6 130.2 133.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

The Wildcats have compiled an 8-5-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 14.3 more points than the Cyclones allow (61.6).

Kansas State is 15-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 16-8-0 13-11-0 Iowa State 14-10-0 8-16-0

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Iowa State 12-1 Home Record 13-1 3-6 Away Record 2-6 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.8 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

