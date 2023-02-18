Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) and the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) meet at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no set line.
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State has gone over in 13 of its 24 games with a set total (54.2%).
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 16-8-0 this season.
- Kansas State has covered more often than Iowa State this year, sporting an ATS record of 16-8-0, as opposed to the 14-10-0 record of Iowa State.
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|75.9
|146
|68.6
|130.2
|140.5
|Iowa State
|70.1
|146
|61.6
|130.2
|133.1
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- The Wildcats have compiled an 8-5-0 conference record against the spread this season.
- The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 14.3 more points than the Cyclones allow (61.6).
- Kansas State is 15-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|16-8-0
|13-11-0
|Iowa State
|14-10-0
|8-16-0
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits
|Kansas State
|Iowa State
|12-1
|Home Record
|13-1
|3-6
|Away Record
|2-6
|9-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-5-0
|75.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.8
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.