Saturday's game that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (15-11) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (6-18) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Wildcats took care of business in their most recent game 87-68 against Baylor on Wednesday.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, TCU 62

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Wildcats brought home the 84-83 win at home on November 17.

The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 1

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on February 15

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 36) on January 4

77-38 over Clemson (No. 70) on November 24

73-59 at home over Houston (No. 77) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas State Performance Insights