Kansas State vs. TCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (15-11) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (6-18) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Wildcats took care of business in their most recent game 87-68 against Baylor on Wednesday.
Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Kansas State vs. TCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 72, TCU 62
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Wildcats brought home the 84-83 win at home on November 17.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 1
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on February 15
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 36) on January 4
- 77-38 over Clemson (No. 70) on November 24
- 73-59 at home over Houston (No. 77) on December 4
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 72.1 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and allowing 68.2 per outing, 278th in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential.
- Kansas State has averaged 4.6 fewer points in Big 12 games (67.5) than overall (72.1).
- At home, the Wildcats score 75.8 points per game. On the road, they score 59.8.
- In 2022-23 Kansas State is allowing 13.2 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (78).
- In their last 10 games, the Wildcats are posting 68 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than their season average (72.1).
