Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-44) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-29) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet SW.
Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet SW
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 122 - Rockets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Thunder have had more success against the spread than the Rockets this season, recording an ATS record of 35-21-0, compared to the 22-31-4 record of the Rockets.
- As a 9-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-13-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 9-point underdog.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (49.1% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (55.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 7-9, a better record than the Rockets have put up (13-42) as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by posting 117.6 points per game. It ranks 20th in the league in points allowed (116.6 per contest).
- The Thunder rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 dimes per game.
- The Thunder are making 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.6% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).
- Oklahoma City is attempting 59.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.4 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).
