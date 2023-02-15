The Houston Rockets (13-44) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-29) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet SW.

Prediction: Thunder 122 - Rockets 109

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)

Thunder (- 9) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Thunder have had more success against the spread than the Rockets this season, recording an ATS record of 35-21-0, compared to the 22-31-4 record of the Rockets.

As a 9-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-13-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 9-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (49.1% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (55.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 7-9, a better record than the Rockets have put up (13-42) as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by posting 117.6 points per game. It ranks 20th in the league in points allowed (116.6 per contest).

The Thunder rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 dimes per game.

The Thunder are making 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.6% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

Oklahoma City is attempting 59.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.4 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

