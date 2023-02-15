Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-7) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8) at WVU Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Kansas. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Jayhawks won their most recent outing 78-67 against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Kansas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 68, West Virginia 66

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks' best win this season came in a 77-50 victory against the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats on December 8.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Kansas has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 29

74-42 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 30

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 18

78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 91) on February 11

77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 4

Kansas Performance Insights