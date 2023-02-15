How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Baylor Bears' (16-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at Bramlage Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Kansas State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 73.8 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When Baylor allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 15-2.
- Baylor has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bears allow (61.2).
- When Kansas State scores more than 61.2 points, it is 14-7.
- Kansas State has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 38.0% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bears concede.
- The Bears' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|Iowa State
|W 78-77
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 78-68
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/12/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 85-68
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
