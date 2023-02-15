The Baylor Bears' (16-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at Bramlage Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 73.8 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When Baylor allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 15-2.
  • Baylor has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
  • The Wildcats average 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bears allow (61.2).
  • When Kansas State scores more than 61.2 points, it is 14-7.
  • Kansas State has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 38.0% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bears concede.
  • The Bears' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 Iowa State W 78-77 Bramlage Coliseum
2/5/2023 @ Texas Tech L 78-68 United Supermarkets Arena
2/12/2023 Oklahoma L 85-68 Bramlage Coliseum
2/15/2023 Baylor - Bramlage Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
2/22/2023 Kansas - Bramlage Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.