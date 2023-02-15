Wednesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (16-8) and Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) going head to head at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 15.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Wildcats suffered an 85-68 loss to Oklahoma.

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 69, Kansas State 62

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats took down the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 17 by a score of 84-83, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Wildcats have seven losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 1

73-59 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 4

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on January 4

72-45 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 7

77-38 over Clemson (No. 130) on November 24

Kansas State Performance Insights