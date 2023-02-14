The Oklahoma Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It will air at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

This season, Kansas State has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 350th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 76.4 points per game, nine more points than the 67.4 the Sooners give up.

When Kansas State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 14-0.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kansas State averages 75.3 points per game. Away, it scores 78.1.

The Wildcats concede 61.1 points per game at home, and 81.4 on the road.

Kansas State drains fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (7.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.5%).

Kansas State Schedule