How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It will air at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPNU
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
- This season, Kansas State has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 350th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 76.4 points per game, nine more points than the 67.4 the Sooners give up.
- When Kansas State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 14-0.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kansas State averages 75.3 points per game. Away, it scores 78.1.
- The Wildcats concede 61.1 points per game at home, and 81.4 on the road.
- Kansas State drains fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (7.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.5%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Texas
|L 69-66
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/7/2023
|TCU
|W 82-61
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 71-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/18/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
