The Oklahoma Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-1.5) 141.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oklahoma (-1.5) 141 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Oklahoma (-1.5) 141.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Oklahoma (-1.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has covered 16 times in 25 games with a spread this year.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • Oklahoma is 9-14-1 ATS this season.
  • The Sooners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 24 times this season.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The Wildcats have experienced the 36th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000.
  • With odds of +4000, Kansas State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

