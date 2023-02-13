The New Orleans Pelicans (29-28) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28) after losing six road games in a row. The Thunder are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSNO

BSOK and BSNO Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 2.5)

Thunder (- 2.5) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Thunder have put together a 35-20-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 27-29-1 mark from the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (30.4%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the total 56.4% of the time this season (31 out of 55). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (32 out of 57).

The Thunder have a .467 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-8) this season, higher than the .321 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (9-19).

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City owns a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 117.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 116.9 points allowed per contest.

The Thunder rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 assists per contest.

The Thunder are draining 12.3 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Oklahoma City has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (28.1%).

