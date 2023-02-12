Sunday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (14-10) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (16-8) going head to head at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Shockers enter this game following a 69-61 win against Tulane on Thursday.

Wichita State vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wichita State vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 63, East Carolina 62

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers notched their best win of the season on February 9, when they grabbed a 69-61 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 19

73-65 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 18

78-69 over Montana (No. 144) on November 25

89-67 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on November 16

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wichita State Performance Insights