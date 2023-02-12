The Oklahoma Sooners (19-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Sooners score an average of 87.0 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats give up.

When Oklahoma gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 8-0.

Oklahoma has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

The Wildcats score only 4.8 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Sooners give up (76.4).

Kansas State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Kansas State is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 87.0 points.

The Wildcats shoot 38.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Sooners concede defensively.

The Sooners make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas State Schedule