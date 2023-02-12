The Oklahoma Sooners (19-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Sooners score an average of 87.0 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • When Oklahoma gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 8-0.
  • Oklahoma has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • The Wildcats score only 4.8 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Sooners give up (76.4).
  • Kansas State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.
  • Kansas State is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 87.0 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 38.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Sooners concede defensively.
  • The Sooners make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Kansas L 85-72 Allen Fieldhouse
2/1/2023 Iowa State W 78-77 Bramlage Coliseum
2/5/2023 @ Texas Tech L 78-68 United Supermarkets Arena
2/12/2023 Oklahoma - Bramlage Coliseum
2/15/2023 Baylor - Bramlage Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.