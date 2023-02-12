How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (19-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPNU.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Sooners score an average of 87.0 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats give up.
- When Oklahoma gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 8-0.
- Oklahoma has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.
- The Wildcats score only 4.8 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Sooners give up (76.4).
- Kansas State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.
- Kansas State is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 87.0 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 38.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Sooners concede defensively.
- The Sooners make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 85-72
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/1/2023
|Iowa State
|W 78-77
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 78-68
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/12/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
