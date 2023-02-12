Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (14-10) and the Oklahoma Sooners (19-4) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kansas State taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
Last time out, the Wildcats lost 78-68 to Texas Tech on Sunday.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 72, Oklahoma 71
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best victory of the season came against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team (No. 11), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats captured the 78-77 home win on February 1.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (six).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 13) on November 17
- 73-59 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 4
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on January 4
- 72-45 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 7
- 77-38 over Clemson (No. 130) on November 24
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +100 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.6 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (268th in college basketball).
- With 65.6 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Kansas State is averaging 6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.6 PPG).
- The Wildcats put up 75.5 points per game at home, compared to 59.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.7 points per contest.
- Defensively, Kansas State has played better at home this season, ceding 63.0 points per game, compared to 78.0 away from home.
- On offense, the Wildcats have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 68.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 71.6 they've put up over the course of this year.
