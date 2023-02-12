Before you bet on Jerick McKinnon's prop bets in Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, take a look at some stats and trends. This year's Super Bowl will feature McKinnon and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) versus the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

McKinnon has recorded 291 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring one rushing TD. Also, he has recorded 56 receptions for 512 yards (30.1 ypg) and nine receiving TDs.

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-115)

McKinnon Rushing Insights

McKinnon has hit the rushing yards over in five of 14 opportunities (35.7%).

The Chiefs have passed 61.0% of the time and run 39.0% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 417 rushes this season. He's taken 72 of those carries (17.3%).

McKinnon has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 17 games played.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (16.9% of his team's 59 offensive TDs).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (23.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

McKinnon Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McKinnon has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (10 of 16).

McKinnon has received 10.9% of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (71 targets).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (81st in league play), racking up 512 yards on 71 passes thrown his way.

McKinnon has a touchdown catch in seven of 17 games this season, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

With 15 red zone targets, McKinnon has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 123 red zone pass attempts.

McKinnon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 4 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 11 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD

