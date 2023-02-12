The NFL Playoffs finish with a Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Eagles, here are their betting insights and trends.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 1.5 50.5 -124 +104

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

The Chiefs have combined with their opponent to score more than 50.5 points in 10 of 17 games this season, including the regular season and postseason.

The average over/under for Kansas City's regular season matchups was 49.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Chiefs were 7-10-0 during the regular season and are 1-1-0 in the playoffs.

The Chiefs split the two games they played as underdogs in the regular season, and are 0-0 in the playoffs.

Kansas City has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +104 on the moneyline (in the regular season and playoffs).

Chiefs vs. Eagles Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.4 5 17 Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 10 17

Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

In its last three contests, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In their past three games, the Chiefs have not hit the over once.

The Eagles have totaled a total of 133 more points than their opponents this year (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have outscored opponents by 127 points (7.5 per game).

Against Philadelphia, Kansas City has totaled one win over the past one matchup.

The Chiefs' record ATS is 1-0 the last one time they have gone up against the Eagles, while that contest outpaced the total.

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Playoffs Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 50 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 28 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.