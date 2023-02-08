Wednesday's game that pits the UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 AAC) against the Wichita State Shockers (12-11, 5-6 AAC) at Charles Koch Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of UCF. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 8.

According to our computer prediction, UCF should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 132.5 over/under.

Wichita State vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena Line: Wichita State -1.5

Wichita State -1.5 Point Total: 132.5

Wichita State vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 69, Wichita State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. UCF

Pick ATS: UCF (+1.5)



UCF (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Wichita State's record against the spread so far this season is 12-8-0, and UCF's is 9-9-0. A total of 12 out of the Shockers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 10 of the Knights' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 140.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than this matchup's total. Wichita State is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while UCF has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers average 68.8 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (90th in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Wichita State grabs 33.9 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to the 33 of its opponents.

Wichita State makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (349th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

The Shockers rank 280th in college basketball by averaging 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 78th in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Wichita State has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (81st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (294th in college basketball).

