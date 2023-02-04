Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Bramlage Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with the Longhorns coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Texas. The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

Kansas State vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Line: Texas -1.5

Texas -1.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -120, Kansas State +100

Kansas State vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, Kansas State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas is 8-12-0 against the spread, while Kansas State's ATS record this season is 15-5-0. The Longhorns have hit the over in 11 games, while Wildcats games have gone over 12 times. The two teams score 157.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 games. Kansas State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are 15-5-0 ATS this year.

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It records 32.9 rebounds per game, 131st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.7.

Kansas State connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Kansas State has committed 13 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than the 14.5 it forces (46th in college basketball).

