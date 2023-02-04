The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a 15-game home winning streak when they host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

Kansas State vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -1.5 149.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.

Kansas State's games this season have had an average of 145.5 points, four fewer points than this game's total.

Kansas State has a 15-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas State vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Texas vs Kansas State Total Facts Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 8 40% 79.9 157.1 67.7 136 139.4 Kansas State 9 45% 77.2 157.1 68.3 136 139.3

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

The Wildcats have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.

Kansas State has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread in conference games this season.

The Wildcats score 9.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (67.7).

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Kansas State is 11-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

Texas and Kansas State Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 8-12-0 7-10 11-9-0 Kansas State 15-5-0 4-3 12-8-0

Kansas State vs. Texas Home/Away Splits

Texas Kansas State 13-1 Home Record 11-0 3-2 Away Record 3-4 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-1-0

