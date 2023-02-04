The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a 15-game home winning streak when they host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

Kansas State vs. Texas Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -1.5 149.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

  • Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.
  • Kansas State's games this season have had an average of 145.5 points, four fewer points than this game's total.
  • Kansas State has a 15-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas State vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Texas vs Kansas State Total Facts
Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 8 40% 79.9 157.1 67.7 136 139.4
Kansas State 9 45% 77.2 157.1 68.3 136 139.3

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

  • Kansas State is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Wildcats have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.
  • Kansas State has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread in conference games this season.
  • The Wildcats score 9.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (67.7).
  • When it scores more than 67.7 points, Kansas State is 11-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

Texas and Kansas State Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 8-12-0 7-10 11-9-0
Kansas State 15-5-0 4-3 12-8-0

Kansas State vs. Texas Home/Away Splits

Texas Kansas State
13-1 Home Record 11-0
3-2 Away Record 3-4
6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0
2-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0
85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5
66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.3
7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0
3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-1-0

