Kansas State vs. Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 4
The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a 15-game home winning streak when they host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.
Kansas State vs. Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-1.5
|149.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in nine of 20 games this season.
- Kansas State's games this season have had an average of 145.5 points, four fewer points than this game's total.
- Kansas State has a 15-5-0 record against the spread this year.
Kansas State vs. Texas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|8
|40%
|79.9
|157.1
|67.7
|136
|139.4
|Kansas State
|9
|45%
|77.2
|157.1
|68.3
|136
|139.3
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Kansas State is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Wildcats have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.
- Kansas State has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread in conference games this season.
- The Wildcats score 9.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (67.7).
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Kansas State is 11-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|8-12-0
|7-10
|11-9-0
|Kansas State
|15-5-0
|4-3
|12-8-0
Kansas State vs. Texas Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Kansas State
|13-1
|Home Record
|11-0
|3-2
|Away Record
|3-4
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|2-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-3-0
|85.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.3
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|3-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-1-0
